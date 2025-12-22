or
Meghan Markle
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Desperately 'Clinging' to Royal Titles With Archewell Foundation Rebrand

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their foundation in 2020, the same year they stepped back as senior members of the royal family.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'clinging' to their royal titles with their Archewell rebrand, claims an expert.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently made a big change to their Archewell Foundation by renaming the organization to Archewell Philanthropies.

While this move might signify an important professional step for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it also shows that the couple is trying to stay relevant — five years after they stepped back as senior members of the Firm.

The Sussexes Renamed Their Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies

image of Prince William might take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles when he becomes king.
Prince William might take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles when he becomes king.

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror how Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, are "clinging on" to their titles and rank.

On December 19, the couple released a statement about their Archewell rebrand, signing it with their Duke and Duchess names.

"There is a star-role reference to their royal titles which, given speculation about them being removed, reads like a very emphatic clinging or laying claim to," James noted.

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to North America in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to North America in 2020.

There has been some talk of Prince William possible taking away their Sussex name once he ascends to the throne.

Archewell was launched in 2020 following their exit from the royal family and their move to North America.

Public relations expert Mayah Riaz also spoke to the outlet, sharing how the charity's new name is a genius move on Meghan and Harry's part.

Meghan Markle

Archewell Philanthropies Shows 'Maturity and Longevity'

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to 'control the narrative.'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to 'control the narrative.'

"From a branding perspective, this is a smart and I'd say quite deliberate evolution rather than a reinvention," Riaz said. "Moving from 'Foundation' to 'Philanthropies' signals scale, maturity and longevity."

She noted that the tactic is a "way of future proofing the name as their work expands beyond individual projects."

"I also think there is a reputational message here. 'Philanthropies' feels more global, more institutional and less personal. That can be helpful for Harry and Meghan at this stage, as it shifts the focus away from them as personalities and more towards impact, outcomes and credibility," she explained.

image of The couple announced the change on the charity's five-year anniversary.
The couple announced the change on the charity's five-year anniversary.

Riaz stated how dropping the new moniker on the organization's fifth anniversary was an important technique.

"In celebrity and public figure branding, five years is often when you either quietly fade or consciously level up," she said. "This feels like them saying they're in this for the long haul."

"This is about control of narrative," Riaz said. "By reframing the brand now, they are defining the next chapter on their own terms. It's less about legacy tied to royal titles and more about building a global social impact brand that reflects who they are as a family and as operators in the U.S. and beyond."

