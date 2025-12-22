Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Desperately 'Clinging' to Royal Titles With Archewell Foundation Rebrand

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes Renamed Their Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies

Source: MEGA Prince William might take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles when he becomes king.

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror how Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, are "clinging on" to their titles and rank. On December 19, the couple released a statement about their Archewell rebrand, signing it with their Duke and Duchess names. "There is a star-role reference to their royal titles which, given speculation about them being removed, reads like a very emphatic clinging or laying claim to," James noted.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to North America in 2020.

There has been some talk of Prince William possible taking away their Sussex name once he ascends to the throne. Archewell was launched in 2020 following their exit from the royal family and their move to North America. Public relations expert Mayah Riaz also spoke to the outlet, sharing how the charity's new name is a genius move on Meghan and Harry's part.

Archewell Philanthropies Shows 'Maturity and Longevity'

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to 'control the narrative.'

"From a branding perspective, this is a smart and I'd say quite deliberate evolution rather than a reinvention," Riaz said. "Moving from 'Foundation' to 'Philanthropies' signals scale, maturity and longevity." She noted that the tactic is a "way of future proofing the name as their work expands beyond individual projects." "I also think there is a reputational message here. 'Philanthropies' feels more global, more institutional and less personal. That can be helpful for Harry and Meghan at this stage, as it shifts the focus away from them as personalities and more towards impact, outcomes and credibility," she explained.

Source: MEGA The couple announced the change on the charity's five-year anniversary.