Prince Harry Asked Royal Aides to Help 'Rehabilitate' His Reputation After Struggling to Establish Himself in Hollywood

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and as the Duke of Sussex builds a life for himself in the U.S., sources claim he wants to “rehabilitate” his image in the U.K. despite his ongoing security concerns.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has ongoing safety concerns about the U.K.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told an outlet.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates," they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry initially hoped to split his time between Canada and the U.K.

According to reports, Harry contacted former royal private secretary Edward Lane Fox to assist in fixing his reputation.

“If anyone can do it, Edward can. Last time I saw him, I wanted to take him by the shoulders and say, ‘Ed, please bring our boy home.’ It’s the right time now,” a source told the outlet.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry visited King Charles in February after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Aside from his career, King Charles' ongoing cancer battle could push Harry to spend more time in the U.K. OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry wants to mend things with His Majesty amid his health woes.

"There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King," the insider told an outlet. "His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."

Source: MEGA

A source claimed King Charles is seeking 'spiritual counseling' to help his relationship with Prince Harry.

A source claimed Charles is seeking spiritual counseling to help end the ongoing feud with his youngest child.

"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother," political editor Nigel Nelson told GB News. "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."

"I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness," Nelson added. "Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."

When Charles ascended to the throne, he became the head of the Church of England, and his faith could become a catalyst for Harry's royal return.

"That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend," Nelson shared. "If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?"

"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again," he continued. "Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."

Despite Charles' religious views, Harry's security battle continues to be a source of tension.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" an insider told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

A separate source added, "The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces."

Sources spoke to Daily Mail.

