Prince Harry Asked Royal Aides to Help 'Rehabilitate' His Reputation After Struggling to Establish Himself in Hollywood

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and as the Duke of Sussex builds a life for himself in the U.S., sources claim he wants to “rehabilitate” his image in the U.K. despite his ongoing security concerns.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” a source told an outlet.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working.’ In short, he is rethinking the way he operates," they added.