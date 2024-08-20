'Swords Down': Prince Harry Will End Yearslong Battle With King Charles If the Duke Is Given Security Privileges

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed that Meghan Markle wants her husband to focus on their new life in California.

The source revealed the Duchess of Sussex "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," the insider added. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."