'Swords Down': Prince Harry Will End Yearslong Battle With King Charles If the Duke Is Given Security Privileges

Prince Harry said the U.K. is 'still dangerous.'

Aug. 20 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Prince Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office for personnel privileges, and insiders claimed the legal battle widened the wedge between the duke and King Charles.

According to an insider, Harry would put his "sword down" if he was granted police protection in the U.K.

King Charles is prioritizing The Crown.

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed that Meghan Markle wants her husband to focus on their new life in California.

The source revealed the Duchess of Sussex "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

"She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t," the insider added. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."

Prince Harry discussed his royal upbringing in 'Spare.'

And part of Harry's concerns stem from the trauma from the loss of his mother at a young age. In 1997, Princess Diana died in a fatal car crash while escaping the paparazzi. Harry has since admitted he worries history could repeat itself if his wife and children aren't safe.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider stated.

Another source added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

Prince Harry visited King Charles in February after the royal was diagnosed with cancer.

Aside from his fight against the Home Office, the father-of-two is taking on the British press. Harry is part of a group of celebrities accusing the Mirror Group Newspapers and News Groups Newspapers of phone hacking.

In a documentary about Harry's plight against the U.K. media, the royal shared he believes the British press could mobilize extremists looking to harm the Duchess of Sussex.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary, which premiered on Thursday, July 25. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry labeled the U.K. as 'still dangerous.'

After Tabloids on Trial aired, the Sussexes went to Colombia for an unofficial tour, but royal watchers were perplexed by the trip.

"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Adam Brooks told GB News.

Sources spoke to The Times.

