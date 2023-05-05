Prince Harry Backed Out of Hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' Snubbed Creator Lorne Michaels: Report
Prince Harry flaked on Saturday Night Live!
On Thursday, May 4, a source spilled to a news outlet about how the Duke of Sussex was supposed to host the sketch comedy show in January until he canceled "last minute."
The 38-year-old snubbed the show’s creator Lorne Michaels after giving him a "soft yes" that he would participate in the program.
The red-headed royal was alleged to have ditched due to his busy schedule amid the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, and the stress of his father’s upcoming coronation that will take place this weekend.
"I think he was feeling oversaturated and questioning whether he was becoming too much of a 'celebrity' as opposed to a figurehead," the source claimed.
Not only did Harry disappoint Michaels, but also Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who was reported to have been the musical guest alongside the prince as host. However, Martin and his band were able to get their time in the spotlight as they ended up performing on Pedro Pascal’s February 4 episode.
Harry and his team have not addressed his potential SNL appearance.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-two continues to have a packed schedule, including a one-day turnaround for his coronation visit.
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," the insider shared. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."
The source explained that the royal hopes to be in the air on the way back to California just two hours after King Charles’ coronation ceremony concludes.
The upcoming Saturday ceremony at Westminster Abbey is set to start at 11 a.m. and will go till about 1:00 p.m. From there, Harry expects to be on a plane by 3 p.m. This occasion will be the first time since Harry’s controversial memoir release that he will be pictured with his family.
The dedicated dad was reportedly returning so quickly in order to join his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for Archie’s 4th birthday celebration. Meanwhile, others speculate that Charles’ second son simply does not want to spend too long with the brood amid tensions.
