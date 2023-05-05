Donald Trump Bashes Meghan Markle for Being 'Very Disrespectful' to Queen Elizabeth
Though Donald Trump resides hundreds of miles away from England, he couldn't help but weigh in on the royal family's drama during his Wednesday, May 3, interview with GB News.
The former POTUS first set his sights on Meghan Markle, making it clear he isn't fond of the former actress, 41.
"I think [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?" the 76-year-old stated on the British program.
"She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake," he continued. "I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial. You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful."
Trump also discussed King Charles' coronation, which will go down on Saturday, May 6.
"I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country," explained the father-of-five. "I got to know him quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother."
The politician confessed he was "surprised" Prince Harry, 38, was even invited to the event given the current tension between the Duke of Sussex and his family.
"He said some terrible things … the book [Spare] was just ... to me, it was horrible," Trump added of Harry.
In addition, The Apprentice producer slammed President Joe Biden, 80, for not attending the coronation, though it was revealed First Lady Jill Biden, 71, will go in his place.
"Certainly, he should be here as our representative of our country," said the businessman. "I was very surprised, I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here."
"I don’t think he can do it physically, actually, I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically," he added, taking a dig at Biden's age. "He’s got a lot of things going, a lot of strange things happened."