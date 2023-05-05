Donald Trump Bashes Meghan Markle for Being 'Very Disrespectful' to Queen Elizabeth

Trump also discussed King Charles' coronation, which will go down on Saturday, May 6.

"I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country," explained the father-of-five. "I got to know him quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother."

The politician confessed he was "surprised" Prince Harry, 38, was even invited to the event given the current tension between the Duke of Sussex and his family.