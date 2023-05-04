Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Headed for Divorce, Duchess' Estranged Sister Believes: I've 'Seen Signs'
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling it quits?
In an interview this week with GB News, Meghan’s estranged sister, Samantha Markle, claimed that she’s "seen signs" that the royal couple are at "loggerheads" with each other.
The footage of Harry and Meghan’s "kiss cam" from their Lakers game appearance on April 25 was brought up during the interview to which the 58-year-old weighed in.
"It’s so different and so inconsistent with her character," Samantha said. "Previously, in all the photographs she was pining over him, putting her hands all over him, grabbing his hands, grabbing his back."
"So what’s up with this? Is this a symbol of separation? This is different," she added. "This is seemingly a statement on her part that she’s not all that touchy feely right now."
"It’s kind of sad. It’s telling the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse and maybe they’re making decisions to part," Meghan’s older sister alleged.
Samantha then mentioned how their attendance at the basketball game was likely just for PR purposes.
"It seems like a PR opportunity in close proximity to the coronation," she said mentioning King Charles’ Coronation that Harry will be attending while Meghan will stay in California with their two kids.
"They have to work that out, but in the meantime, they have to work out how they treat everybody around them, not only for the past, but moving forward. And so hopefully, maybe counseling intervention could help," Samantha concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Samantha was not the only one to think there may be trouble in paradise after the footage from the "kiss cam" was released.
On April 26, royal expert Angela Levin gave her opinion on the situation on an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight.
"There was an odd moment where Harry seemed to want to have a public kiss," host Wooton began.
"In the past, Meghan has always wanted these public displays of affection, but she turned away, she blocked him. In a similar way that Diana did very famously to Charles at the Polo in 1992. Meghan has long studied Diana," he explained. "Do you think there was anything purposeful there?"
"I think she didn’t want him to kiss her," Levin replied.
"I think those days are possibly far less of an interest for her. Then she did this huge laugh, but it’s all phoney — she’s doing that laughter to tease him but really she doesn’t want him near her," the royal biographer added.