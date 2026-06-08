Prince Harry 'Suspects' Prince William 'Has Been on a Mission to Turn Every Single Family Member Against Him'

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Prince Harry reportedly believes his relationship with Prince William has reached another low point. According to an insider, the Duke of Sussex feels his older brother has been working behind the scenes to further distance him from the royal family. The source claimed Harry believes William has played a significant role in deepening the divide between him and other relatives over the years.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly believes Prince William has contributed to his growing distance from several members of the royal family.

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“Harry suspects that William has been on a mission to turn every single family member against him and slowly, but surely, it seems to be working. Harry sees it as very petty that he has effectively blocked his own younger brother from attending a family wedding,” the insider told an outlet. The source went on to suggest that Harry remains frustrated by the ongoing tension between them. They added, “It’s been so many years, and he still seems to just thrive on rubbing Harry's nose in his outcast status.”

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Wedding Snub Sparks Fresh Frustration

Source: MEGA Sources claimed Prince Harry was especially hurt after he and Meghan Markle were not invited to cousin Peter Phillips' wedding.

The latest strain reportedly surfaced after Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding. According to insiders, Harry believes there may have been an outside influence behind the decision. As far as Harry is concerned, the source claimed the only explanation for the apparent snub was pressure from William. “He’s very hurt that Peter would turn his back on him like this, but says he doesn’t actually blame him because he knows how persuasive William can be and how he likes to throw his weight around,” the source continued. The insider also alleged that Harry views William differently from how the public often does. Harry reportedly feels that his brother presents himself as calm and measured in public, but privately believes he could become an “extremely dictatorial monarch when he takes the throne.”

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The Royal Rift Continues

Source: MEGA Royal expert Helena Chard said Prince William's silence regarding family tensions is a deliberate strategy rather than an accident.

The reported tension comes years after Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020. Since then, relations between the brothers have remained strained, with little indication that a reconciliation is on the horizon. Royal commentator Helena Chard recently shared her thoughts on William's approach to the situation. "This feels like a permanent royal reset," she added. "But William’s silence isn’t a mystery. It’s a strategy." According to Chard, the Prince of Wales is focused on the future rather than revisiting old conflicts. "Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, ‘Betrayal has a long shelf life,’" she explained. "Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He’s setting his agenda for the future of the monarchy. There’s a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He’s fearless and has a strong moral character."

Experts Weigh in on William's Future Role

Source: MEGA Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Prince William no longer trusts Prince Harry.