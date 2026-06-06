Inside Prince William's 'Great Escape' Away From Pressures of Family, Feuds and Pressure of Becoming King
June 6 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Photos of Prince William's emotional celebrations during British soccer team Aston Villa's recent Europa League triumph offered a rare glimpse of a future king escaping the pressures of royal life – with friends and insiders telling OK! the Prince of Wales increasingly treasures time spent away from palace expectations and among his closest companions.
William, 43, was among Aston Villa supporters in Istanbul as the club secured European glory, and was snapped embracing fellow fans, singing in the stands and celebrating long into the night. The scenes stood in contrast to the carefully managed public image usually associated with senior royals.
As heir to the throne and eldest son of King Charles, 77, William faces growing responsibilities within the monarchy while also balancing family life with his wife, Kate Middleton, 43, and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.
A royal source said: "The scenes in Istanbul gave people a glimpse of a side of William that the public very rarely gets to see. Away from official duties, speeches and carefully choreographed royal appearances, he's much more relaxed, animated and spontaneous. When he's surrounded by his closest friends at a football match or enjoying a few days away from royal life, there is a noticeable shift in him. The pressure that comes with being heir to the throne seems to fade into the background for a while and he is able to enjoy himself without constantly thinking about protocol, expectations or public perception. Those who know him well say that's when he's at his happiest."
The insider added: "People close to William believe these escapes from royal life have become increasingly valuable as the prospect of one day becoming king moves closer. He understands better than anyone the scale of the responsibility waiting for him and the restrictions that will come with it. Spending time with the friends who have been by his side for decades gives him a sense of normality that is difficult to find elsewhere. They treat him as William rather than the future monarch, and that allows him to switch off from the intense scrutiny that surrounds every aspect of his life. Those friendships have become an important source of stability and support during a period when the demands on him are only continuing to grow."
Among those joining William in Istanbul were longtime friends Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, Edward van Cutsem, 52, and businessman Ben Dawes, 45.
The group has remained close for decades, gathering for private dinners, barbecues, sporting events and annual vacations away from public attention.
According to a source, William values the friendships because they "predate many of the pressures that now define his life."
The group is said to favor low-key gatherings in private homes or discreet London pubs. Conversations about royal business are generally avoided, with discussions instead focusing on family, work and sport.
William's desire for normality is said to have been shaped by both his late mother, Princess Diana, and the Middleton family.
Insiders say William was fascinated by the informal routines he encountered while visiting Catherine's family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, where everyday tasks such as grocery shopping, cooking and household chores were simply part of life.
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The experience is said to have influenced the couple's decision to prioritize a more relaxed family environment at their homes in Norfolk and Windsor.
William has occasionally found himself at odds with royal expectations.
In 2017, he faced criticism after skipping a Commonwealth Day service to join friends on a ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland, where footage later emerged of him dancing in a nightclub.
Sources also suggest there have been concerns in some royal and government circles about William's reluctance to undertake certain overseas engagements, particularly when compared with previous generations of senior royals.
Despite those tensions, insiders insist William has no intention of abandoning the friendships that have sustained him throughout adulthood.
The source said: "Those closest to William are convinced that no matter how dramatically his life changes when he eventually becomes king, the friendships he has built over decades will remain a central part of who he is. These are relationships that were forged long before many of the pressures he faces today intensified, and they provide him with a level of trust, honesty and normality that is incredibly difficult to find in royal life. His friends are not impressed by titles or status and that is something he values enormously."
The insider added: "There is a belief among William's inner circle that, if anything, he will lean on those friendships even more once he takes the throne. His time away with them is a great escape for him, and gives William relief from the pressures of raising a family, thinking about scandals including his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his estrangement from his brother Prince Harry, as well as the pressure of preparing to take the crown from his father, who he is devastated is still fighting cancer."
"The role of monarch can be isolating and heavily structured, and the people around him understand how important it is for him to maintain connections with individuals who know him simply as William. They have become a grounding force in a life dominated by duty, expectation and public scrutiny, and nobody expects him to walk away from that support network. In many ways, those friendships are one of the few constants he can rely on as everything else around him continues to evolve," the source added.