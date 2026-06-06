Inside Prince William's 'Great Escape' Away From Pressures of Family, Feuds and Pressure of Becoming King

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Source: MEGA Prince William is the eldest son of King Charles.

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A royal source said: "The scenes in Istanbul gave people a glimpse of a side of William that the public very rarely gets to see. Away from official duties, speeches and carefully choreographed royal appearances, he's much more relaxed, animated and spontaneous. When he's surrounded by his closest friends at a football match or enjoying a few days away from royal life, there is a noticeable shift in him. The pressure that comes with being heir to the throne seems to fade into the background for a while and he is able to enjoy himself without constantly thinking about protocol, expectations or public perception. Those who know him well say that's when he's at his happiest." The insider added: "People close to William believe these escapes from royal life have become increasingly valuable as the prospect of one day becoming king moves closer. He understands better than anyone the scale of the responsibility waiting for him and the restrictions that will come with it. Spending time with the friends who have been by his side for decades gives him a sense of normality that is difficult to find elsewhere. They treat him as William rather than the future monarch, and that allows him to switch off from the intense scrutiny that surrounds every aspect of his life. Those friendships have become an important source of stability and support during a period when the demands on him are only continuing to grow." Among those joining William in Istanbul were longtime friends Thomas van Straubenzee, 43, Edward van Cutsem, 52, and businessman Ben Dawes, 45.

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Source: MEGA Prince William joined his friends to celebrate his favorite soccer team's win.

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Source: MEGA Prince William values friendships, a source said.

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Source: MEGA Prince William skipped Commonwealth Day in 2017.