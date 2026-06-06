Senior Royal Recycles First Set of Wedding Planners as He Remarries in Huge Second Set of Nuptials
June 6 2026, Published 2:00 a.m. ET
Peter Phillips is turning to a familiar team to help organize his second wedding, hiring the same high-profile event planners who oversaw his first marriage 18 years ago as he prepares to wed Harriet Sperling soon.
OK! can reveal Phillips, 48, the son of Princess Anne, 75, is set to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6. Guests will then travel to Anne's Gatcombe Park estate for a reception hosted by the groom's family.
The wedding comes nearly six years after Phillips separated from his first wife, Autumn Kelly, following a marriage that produced two daughters, Savannah Phillips, 15, and Isla Phillips, 14.
Harriet, a fellow divorcee, has a daughter, Georgina, 13, from her previous marriage.
A source familiar with the preparations told us: "Peter wanted a team he knew he could trust completely, particularly given the unique pressures that come with organizing an event connected to one of the country's most famous families. There is a feeling that if something worked well the first time, there was no reason not to return to the same experts for such an important occasion."
The insider added: "A lot has changed in Peter's life since his first wedding, but there is also something sentimental about working with people who were part of that chapter. The planners understand the family, understand the expectations and know how to deliver a polished event while maintaining a degree of privacy."
Bentley's Entertainments, the company chosen for the wedding, has built a reputation for organizing prestigious events, including the weddings of David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – and functions hosted by Sir Elton John.
The company also handled Peter's 2008 wedding to Autumn at Windsor, an event that attracted significant controversy after the couple reportedly sold exclusive access to a magazine for close to $700,000.
Another source said: "The approach this time is very different. There is a widespread recognition that public attitudes toward commercial arrangements involving royal connections have shifted dramatically. Nobody wants unnecessary distractions from what is intended to be a family celebration."
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The insider added: "The message is that this wedding is about Peter and Harriet beginning their married life together rather than creating a media spectacle. Any suggestion of a magazine deal was dismissed very early in the planning process."
Guests are expected to include Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Royal outcast Prince Harry is understood not to have been invited.
Questions also remain over whether King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, will attend. Both are scheduled to be at the Epsom Derby on the same day, creating a potentially difficult logistical challenge given the distance between Surrey and Gloucestershire.
The pair have been together since May 2024.
Their engagement was announced last year after Peter proposed with a ring designed by the same jeweler responsible for Queen Elizabeth II's 1946 engagement band – a detail seen as a subtle tribute to his late grandmother.
Sperling has already become a familiar face within royal circles and was seen chatting with Charles during Royal Ascot after joining the official carriage procession.
Unlike many members of the royal family, Peter does not hold an HRH title after Anne declined royal styles for both him and his sister Zara Tindall when they were born.