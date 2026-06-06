EXCLUSIVE Senior Royal Recycles First Set of Wedding Planners as He Remarries in Huge Second Set of Nuptials Source: MEGA Peter Phillips is reportedly turning to a familiar team in organizing his wedding to Harriet Sperling. Aaron Tinney June 6 2026, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips is set to marry Harriet Sperling.

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A source familiar with the preparations told us: "Peter wanted a team he knew he could trust completely, particularly given the unique pressures that come with organizing an event connected to one of the country's most famous families. There is a feeling that if something worked well the first time, there was no reason not to return to the same experts for such an important occasion." The insider added: "A lot has changed in Peter's life since his first wedding, but there is also something sentimental about working with people who were part of that chapter. The planners understand the family, understand the expectations and know how to deliver a polished event while maintaining a degree of privacy."

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Source: MEGA Peter Phillips reportedly wanted a team he could trust.

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Source: MEGA Bentley's Entertainments handled Peter Phillips' wedding to ex wife Autumn Kelly.

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The insider added: "The message is that this wedding is about Peter and Harriet beginning their married life together rather than creating a media spectacle. Any suggestion of a magazine deal was dismissed very early in the planning process." Guests are expected to include Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Royal outcast Prince Harry is understood not to have been invited. Questions also remain over whether King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, will attend. Both are scheduled to be at the Epsom Derby on the same day, creating a potentially difficult logistical challenge given the distance between Surrey and Gloucestershire.

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are 'expected to attend' Peter Phillips' second wedding.