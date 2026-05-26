'Crass' Prince Harry Blasted by Retired Army Veteran Over 'Cringeworthy' Claims He Killed 25 Men in Afghanistan

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Colonel Tim Collins Accused Prince Harry of Being Involved in a 'Moneymaking Scam'

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex undertook two tours in Afghanistan.

Collins gave his thoughts on Harry's allegations recently, telling Forces News: "Amongst his assertions is a claim that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan. That's not how you behave in the army; it's not how we think. He has badly let the side down. We don't do notches on the rifle b---. We never did." He then claimed the Invictus Games founder is involved in "a tragic moneymaking scam to fund the lifestyle he can't afford."

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Prince Harry Served in British Army for 10 Years

Source: MEGA Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir, 'Spare,' in 2023.

"I've never heard anyone talk about kill counts, it's crass and frankly cringeworthy," Collins blasted. "Taking a life is the most serious thing you can ever do on ops, serious people don't talk it up as a game to shift a few books." Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to Montecito, Calif., in January 2020 after opting to take a step back as senior members of the royal family. The couple decided to make moves to become financially independent at the time. The royal served in the military from 2005 until 2015, rising to the rank of captain during his time on the battlefield.

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Prince Harry Slammed Criticism of 'Spare'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020.

Following the release of Spare, the prince was criticized over claims he made about killing 25 men during active duty. However, he addressed the backlash during an interview with Stephen Colbert in January 2023. Harry alleged news outlets deliberately chose to "strip away the context" of his army experiences when they covered his book for their publications. "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan," he said.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry discussed the backlash against his army claims in 2023.