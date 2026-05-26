'Crass' Prince Harry Blasted by Retired Army Veteran Over 'Cringeworthy' Claims He Killed 25 Men in Afghanistan
May 26 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Retired army veteran Colonel Tim Collins slammed Prince Harry over claims he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, wrote about his time serving in the British Army and doing two tours in the landlocked Asian country in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Colonel Tim Collins Accused Prince Harry of Being Involved in a 'Moneymaking Scam'
Collins gave his thoughts on Harry's allegations recently, telling Forces News: "Amongst his assertions is a claim that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan. That's not how you behave in the army; it's not how we think. He has badly let the side down. We don't do notches on the rifle b---. We never did."
He then claimed the Invictus Games founder is involved in "a tragic moneymaking scam to fund the lifestyle he can't afford."
Prince Harry Served in British Army for 10 Years
"I've never heard anyone talk about kill counts, it's crass and frankly cringeworthy," Collins blasted. "Taking a life is the most serious thing you can ever do on ops, serious people don't talk it up as a game to shift a few books."
Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to Montecito, Calif., in January 2020 after opting to take a step back as senior members of the royal family. The couple decided to make moves to become financially independent at the time.
The royal served in the military from 2005 until 2015, rising to the rank of captain during his time on the battlefield.
- Queen Elizabeth Knew Prince Harry Had To Fight In Afghanistan, Was Hesitant For Prince William To Go To War As Heir To The Throne
- Prince Harry Wears His Military Medals During a Virtual Appearance Despite Uniform Ban
- Prince Harry’s PTSD Struggle: Duke Recalls 'Lying on the Floor in Fetal Position' After Returning From Afghanistan
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince Harry Slammed Criticism of 'Spare'
Following the release of Spare, the prince was criticized over claims he made about killing 25 men during active duty. However, he addressed the backlash during an interview with Stephen Colbert in January 2023.
Harry alleged news outlets deliberately chose to "strip away the context" of his army experiences when they covered his book for their publications.
"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan," he said.
"If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie," the veteran went on.
"It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it. My words are not dangerous. But the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family. That is a choice they've made," Harry sighed.
He then explained that the objective of his memoir was simply a way for him to be candid about his experience in Afghanistan, and to give other servicemen a safe space to share theirs "without any shame."
"My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of [veteran] suicides," he said.