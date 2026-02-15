EXCLUSIVE Why Meghan Markle Is Being Accused of Using Donald Trump to Spark Divorce From Prince Harry Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly using immigration issues to hurt Prince Harry. Aaron Tinney Feb. 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is facing renewed scrutiny of his U.S. visa.

Harry responded publicly, saying: "I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there… thousands of lives were changed for ever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost. Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace." Meghan's decision to amplify her husband's military service was widely read as solidarity, but insiders claim it also carried a sharper edge.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry made lifelong friends during his military service.

One source close to the couple said: "Posting those images when Trump is already under fire was a calculated move. Meghan knows exactly how provocative invoking Afghanistan is in U.S. politics, especially when Harry's visa status is being questioned." Harry served two tours in Afghanistan, first between 2007 and 2008 and again in 2012, when he flew Apache helicopters from Camp Bastion. In Spare, published in 2023, Harry disclosed he had killed 25 Taliban fighters and described his use of drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, earlier in his life.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry disclosed in his memoir that he used drugs.

Those revelations prompted a U.S.-based conservative think tank to file Freedom of Information Act requests demanding to know whether Harry had disclosed past drug use on his visa application. American immigration law can render applicants inadmissible if they admit to drug use, though experts stress that waivers are common and that no action has been taken against Harry. A legal source said: "There is no indication of imminent action, but the scrutiny is real. Public political provocation from Meghan will not help when discretion is involved."

Critics now argue Meghan's public stance risks aggravating that scrutiny. Another source said: "At a time when Harry needs calm and caution, Meghan is poking the bear. Trump is famously vindictive, and tying Harry's military record to a rebuke of the president invites unnecessary attention." Trump's comments were condemned across the U.K. political spectrum.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in the U.S.