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Royal Feud Explodes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Personal Branding Is a 'Nonnegotiable' for Prince William: He's 'Over the Drama'

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are estranged from Prince William.

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April 29 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the years since their 2020 royal exit focusing on their various business ventures.

However, Prince William and the rest of The Firm aren't too thrilled with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending so much time on their personal branding — causing the yearslong feud between the two royal siblings to explode with rising tensions.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Launched Several Business Ventures Since 2020

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal family in 2020 to become financially independent.

“What Harry and Meghan are doing is a nonnegotiable for William," Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told People on Wednesday, April 29. "He wouldn’t count­e­nance any acceptance of it.”

The Suits star, 44, debuted her As Ever lifestyle brand last year where she promotes products such as jams, candles and other household items. The couple also collaborated with Netflix to produce various documentaries and launched their now-dead "Archetypes" podcast in 2022.

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The Sussexes Don't Rely on King Charles' Cash

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Source: MEGA

The Sussexes don't rely on the Crown for money.

“The royals are influencers, but the mystique is that they are not promoting themselves as such,” fashion editor Bethan Holt also told the publication.

When the Sussexes left the royal family in January 2020, they announced they were making moves to become financially independent.

“They’re not reliant on Harry’s father [King Charles] or taxpayer-funded money,” an insider chimed in. “They pay their own bills and make their own money while continuing to support a lot of causes that might otherwise go unseen. It enables them to do what they love doing.”

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Prince Harry and Prince William's Feud May Never Be Healed

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have kept their distance from each other.

Since their departure, tensions have been strained between Harry, 41, and William, 43. The Invictus Games founder even dropped his memoir, Spare, in 2023, where he blasted his family and called out his older brother.

The Windsor Legacy author Robert Jobson believes their rift may never be mended. "William is over all the drama,” he said. “He doesn’t need it, and he doesn’t want it. He’s too busy and focused on his own family.”

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry last saw his brother in May 2023.

The Prince of Wales last came face-to-face with his brother in May 2023 when they reunited at their father's coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Before that, they saw each other in September 2022 for the late queen's funeral procession.

"I think William has distanced himself from Harry a lot more than people realize," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told Fox News earlier this year of the estranged siblings' fractured relationship.

"Because William’s path is very different from Harry’s. As he gets nearer and nearer to the throne, which will be in a few years, he has to remain isolated. He has to be in a world that is very tight and protected," the ex-royal staff member said.

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