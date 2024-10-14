Prince Harry 'Blocks Out' Ongoing Feud With Prince William to Focus on Honoring Princess Diana's Legacy
Prince Harry is ignoring his ongoing feud with Prince William to prioritize paying homage to their late mother, Princess Diana, during his various solo trips.
"Prince Harry has been going through some of the toughest times of his life following his fall-out with Prince William," a source told an outlet. "Yet through these tough times, doing 'the work' his mother was so passionate about is what has been getting him through."
"He has had to block out the feud with his much-loved older brother — especially while he was back in England," they noted.
While attending the WellChild Awards in London and working on Sentebale in Lesotho, Harry's appearances are similar to the late Princess of Wales' humanitarian work.
"Several fans thought Prince Harry was the image of his late mother Princess Diana as he went to greet the children with the charities and their families who were brightened by his warmth and charm," the source noted.
"As he swept the children up in his arms and crouched down to meet them, it reminded royal watchers of his late mother," they added. "This has been what has been getting him though, and this is what he is most passionate about."
After four years in Hollywood, Harry and Meghan Markle are now expected to separate professionally.
"Ever since moving to America, it's taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life," a source said. "Before he always used Meghan as a bit of a security blanket as he felt quite lost in his new role, which was completely different to his old royal life and what he had been used to."
"He was always happy to let Meghan take the limelight as she thrived in big public events and he would take her lead," the source continued. "He did feel overshadowed at times, but he was content with that while he adapted to an entirely new lifestyle."
While Harry and Meghan are pursuing the American dream, William and Kate Middleton are focused on the Princess of Wales' remission journey. OK! previously reported royal experts predict William and Kate aren't interested in mending things with the American-based royals amid health crises.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
In Harry & Meghan and Spare, the Sussexes painted the Waleses as rigid figures.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
Sources spoke to The Mirror.