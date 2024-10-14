Prince Harry 'Blocks Out' Ongoing Feud With Prince William to Focus on Honoring Princess Diana's Legacy

After four years in Hollywood, Harry and Meghan Markle are now expected to separate professionally.

"Ever since moving to America, it's taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life," a source said. "Before he always used Meghan as a bit of a security blanket as he felt quite lost in his new role, which was completely different to his old royal life and what he had been used to."

"He was always happy to let Meghan take the limelight as she thrived in big public events and he would take her lead," the source continued. "He did feel overshadowed at times, but he was content with that while he adapted to an entirely new lifestyle."