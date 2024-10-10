Protective Prince William Feared Prince Harry Was 'Blindsided by Lust' When He Began Dating Meghan Markle

After the release of Spare and Harry & Meghan, Kate Middleton was painted as rigid and unaccepting of the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. "But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral."

"There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play," Bond noted.