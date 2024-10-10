Protective Prince William Feared Prince Harry Was 'Blindsided by Lust' When He Began Dating Meghan Markle
Prince William didn't approve of Prince Harry's bride, Meghan Markle, which is why he hoped to protect his brother during his whirlwind romance.
According to Omid Scobie, the future king urged Harry to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."
Scobie later claimed William "just wanted to make sure that Harry wasn't blindsided by lust," but Harry took offense to the Prince of Wales calling Meghan "this girl," and interpreted it as "snobbish and condescending."
After the release of Spare and Harry & Meghan, Kate Middleton was painted as rigid and unaccepting of the Duchess of Sussex.
"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. "But we now know that it didn’t work. In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral."
"There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play," Bond noted.
Before "Megxit," Harry and Kate had a close friendship, but things quickly unraveled after the duke left the U.K.
"Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future," Bond noted. "They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives."
OK! previously reported royal experts believe the Princess of Wales is uninterested in mending things with Harry after battling cancer.
"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."
"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.
The Sussexes' public complaints about the royals negatively impacted the monarchy.
"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.
"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."
Kate announced in September she is in remission, but William and Kate are expected to prioritize the future queen's health instead of their rivalry with the Sussexes moving forward.
"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."
"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.
Scobie was quoted by The Mirror.
Bond spoke to OK! U.K.