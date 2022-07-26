Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Delayed Due To Michelle Obama's Upcoming Memoir, Insider Spills: She 'Will Dominate' Sales

Prince Harry's memoir is coming soon, but the release date is still up in the air — and it's all because of Michelle Obama.

“The announcement that Michelle’s new book — the follow-up to her best-selling 2018 memoir — which will be released on November 15, has changed everything. There is no way Harry can compete with Michelle. Not only will she have another best-seller, but she will also dominate the press coverage for weeks,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Penguin Random House wanted to have Harry’s book on shelves in time for the key Thanksgiving and Christmas markets, but because of Michelle that could all change.”