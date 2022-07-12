Prince Harry's Memoir Is 'Juicy' & 'There Is Some Content In There That Should Make His Family Nervous,' Source Divulges

As OK! previously reported, the tome, which was supposed to be released this year, is apparently being pushed back.

“If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay," an insider said, The Sun reported. “Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

A spokesperson for Transworld, which is part of Penguin Random House, told the outlet: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”