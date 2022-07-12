Prince Harry's Memoir Is 'Juicy' & 'There Is Some Content In There That Should Make His Family Nervous,' Source Divulges
Prince Harry's memoir will shock his brood, an insider told Page Six.
“It’s juicy, that’s for sure," they divulged. “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”
As OK! previously reported, the tome, which was supposed to be released this year, is apparently being pushed back.
“If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay," an insider said, The Sun reported. “Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”
A spokesperson for Transworld, which is part of Penguin Random House, told the outlet: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”
In July 2021, the 37-year-old prince dropped the bombshell.
"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said in a statement in July 2021. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."
An expert said that whatever Harry says will not sit well with the royal family.
"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it," Tom Bower told Closer magazine. “How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come.”
