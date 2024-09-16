Prince Harry Celebrated His 40th Birthday at a Charity Tennis Match Alongside Meghan Markle

While Harry celebrated his big day in the U.S., Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged the duke entering a new decade of life via social media. OK! previously reported royal expert Michael Cole claimed the pair's social media activity doesn't mean they couple's feud with the Sussexes has ended.

"The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace," Michael Cole told GB News. "Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well I would say it is definitely not an olive branch."

Cole later stressed that the princes are "still at war" and described the X post as doing the "right thing" during a turbulent period for the royals.