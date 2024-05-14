Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Delinquent' Archewell Foundation Barred From 'Soliciting or Disbursing Charitable Funds'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is temporarily banned from raising and spending money, according to the state of California.
On Friday, May 3, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a delinquency notice on behalf of the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers to the non-profit organization.
California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers penalized Archewell for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."
"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," a letter from the Attorney General via the California Department of Justice read. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."
"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed," it continued.
A source close to the Sussexes claimed they filed their paperwork on time, but the check they sent was never received.
The foundation learned about the oversight once they were notified about the violation, and the insider shared that the organization sent a new check via mail — with the expectation that the issue would be resolved in seven business days.
The former senior-level royals launched the Archwell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions in 2020 after leaving the monarchy. Since then, the duo has focused on expanding Archewell's reach and securing coveted partnerships.
"Our mission is simple: show up, do good. We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion," they shared of their goals.
Since its inception, Archewell has been an extension of the Sussexes' passions and the charity work they accomplished while working for The Crown.
"Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven nonprofit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Foundation's core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time," the blurb continued. "Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organizations fueling systematic cultural change. Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them to tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership."
Archewell isn't able to spend money, but the organization gave two updates on the Sussexes' recent trip to Nigeria. Their visit marks the couple's first tour since leaving the royal fold in 2020. (They were invited by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters.)
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
