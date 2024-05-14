Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Delinquent' Archewell Foundation Barred From 'Soliciting or Disbursing Charitable Funds'

California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers penalized Archewell for "failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

"An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds," a letter from the Attorney General via the California Department of Justice read. "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry."

"Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed," it continued.