Olive Branch? Prince William and King Charles Send Prince Harry Happy Birthday Message for First Time in 3 Years

As OK! previously reported, Harry is set to celebrate his big day with his family, including his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Lilibet and Archie.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told an outlet.

“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."