Olive Branch? Prince William and King Charles Send Prince Harry Happy Birthday Message for First Time in 3 Years

prince william charles prince harry birthday feud
Source: mega

Prince William and King Charles sent Prince Harry a happy birthday message for the first time in three years.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Prince William and King Charles shockingly wished Prince Harry a happy birthday despite their ongoing family feud for the first time in three years.

On the official Royal Family social media accounts, which are run by King Charles' office at Buckingham Palace, they gave a sweet shout-out to Harry, who turned 40 on Sunday, September 15.

prince william charles prince harry birthday feud
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms.

" 🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!,” the caption read alongside a photo of Harry smiling.

prince william charles prince harry birthday feud
Source: mega

The royal family send public well-wishes to Prince Harry on September 15.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton's account posted on their Instagram Stories, writing, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

Royal watchers were equally as shocked to see the brood reaching out to Harry as they haven't been on good terms since he released his tell-all Spare in January 2023.

prince william charles prince harry birthday feud
Source: mega

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir sparked a feud within the royal family.

One person wrote, "Wow haven't seen him on here in forever!! Could there be a reconcile coming?" while another said, "There hasn’t been a post like this in years towards Harry. So nice to see!"

A third person added, "Classier move than he deserves."

prince william charles prince harry birthday feud
Source: mega

Prince Harry is supposed to be spending the day with his wife and kids.

As OK! previously reported, Harry is set to celebrate his big day with his family, including his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Lilibet and Archie.

“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told an outlet.

“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."

Burrell believes Harry is "homesick" as he remains estranged from his family. "I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul," Burrell stated.

According to a source, the dad-of-two will speak to his loved ones amid their rift.

“Harry will hear from his family,” an insider told the New York Post. “It’s very likely that Charles and Kate will likely phone Harry to wish him well on his birthday.”

