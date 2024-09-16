Prince William and Prince Harry Have 'No Chance of Reconciliation' Despite the Prince of Wales Acknowledging His Younger Brother's Birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged Prince Harry's 40th birthday on social media, but one royal expert doesn't think the gesture indicated that their relationship has recovered from Spare.
"The big surprise of today is that the Prince and Princess of Wales added their birthday good wishes to those of Buckingham Palace," Michael Cole told GB News. "Now there's been none of that for at least two years. So what should we read into that? Well I would say it is definitely not an olive branch."
Cole emphasized that the siblings are "still at war" and described the X post as doing the "right thing" during this tense time.
In recent years, the royal family has avoided publicly celebrating Harry's birthday, but Kensington Royal and the official Royal Family account made a surprising exception for Harry's big day.
"I think the fragility, the coldness that exist will continue at the moment," Cole noted.
William and Kate's tweet was their first time they publicly celebrated Harry's birthday in three years.
"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex," William and Kate wrote on Sunday, September 15.
"Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today," the royal family shared on their X account.
OK! previously reported Harry admitted he was looking forward to entering a new decade of life.
“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."
"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry continued. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”
Despite Harry's confession, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, predicted the duke wouldn't spend his birthday with the royal family.
“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Burrell previously told an outlet.
“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."
Harry left the U.K. in 2020, but Burrell thinks the former senior royal misses his native nation.
“I am sure he's homesick, and I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul," Burrell said.
Aside from Harry's family drama, the father-of-two is expected to receive $8.5 million from the Queen Mother's estate now that he is in his fourth decade.
"I've no doubt that Harry will accept it, it’s money that’s owed to him, money that’s coming to him," former royal butler Grant Harrold told an outlet.
Although Harry stepped down from his role in 2020, his great-grandmother bequeathed the account to him before her 2002 passing.
"I don’t think he will decline the money, it’s inheritance so it’s his right. It's already something that has been set in place for years now," Harrold added. "[The money] will be part of Harry’s birthday celebrations which will hopefully see him receive well wishes from his family and celebrate with his wife and family, doing something very nice but probably in private — as what I’ve experienced with the royals before, is that they like to celebrate these things privately behind closed doors."