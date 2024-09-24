Prince Harry Was ‘Disappointed’ His Family Didn’t Think Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Were Similar

According to biographer Tom Bower , Harry hoped the Spencers would embrace the actress and see her as a Diana 2.0 .

Prince Harry often compares Meghan Markle to his late mother, Princess Diana , but the Spencer brood struggled to compare the two royals.

After becoming a member of the royal fold, Meghan became significantly more popular.

"Since the Vanity Fair article had increased the Cambridges’ suspicion of Meghan, the actress discovered that her neighbor in Kensington Palace had even less time for her," Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, referring to the publication's 2017 cover story highlighting the Duchess of Sussex's romance with the Duke of Sussex.

Bower later claimed that the Spencers knew the Suits star wouldn't do well in the royal family.

"By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée," Bower continued.

"Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend," he shared. "More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family."