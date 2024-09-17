or
Prince Harry's $10 Million Inheritance Will Help Him 'Afford' His 'Expensive Lifestyle'

prince harry set accept million inheritance queen mother
Source: MEGA

The Queen Mother left Prince Harry more money than Prince William due to the Prince of Wales' position in the line of succession.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is expected to accept about $10.5 million from the inheritance the Queen Mother left him, as the late royal allowed her great-grandson to receive the funds once he turned 40.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold hinted at the Duke of Sussex using the lavish gift to maintain his home in California.

prince harry set accept million inheritance queen mother
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday, September 15.

"No doubt it would be helpful because I think he leads a very expensive lifestyle," Harrold told an outlet. "Hopefully he will put the money to good use. £8 million can disappear pretty fast in a place like Montecito."

"The couple have an enormous staff, a big house to maintain, and cars," Harrold noted. "Harry has to pay for his own security too, which we know he takes very seriously."

prince harry set accept million inheritance queen mother
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince William was 'disgruntled' by Prince Harry's inheritance.

OK! previously reported royal experts think Prince William is annoyed by Harry receiving the money after publicly trashing his brood.

"[He feels] Harry has been unsupportive, scathing and hurtful towards the royal family," Helena Chard told an outlet. "Prince Harry, on the contrary, will be elated that he has won the top prize as he has always felt inadequate to Prince William."

"King Charles will be mighty relieved that Prince Harry will now be financially comfortable for a while and not feel the need to write further memoirs attacking the royal family," Chard asserted.

prince harry set accept million inheritance queen mother
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

Due to William being the heir, the Prince of Wales was expected to take over King Charles' expansive real estate portfolio, which is why the Queen Mother chose to leave Harry more money than his brother.

"She knew that when Prince William became Prince of Wales, which he did when his father became king, he would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which now boasts assets of over $1 billion," Christopher Andersen shared. "In the meantime, the value of the trust has simply increased, Harry's share along with it."

Prince Harry

prince harry set accept million inheritance queen mother
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is currently based in California.

The former queen consort left the account to Harry before her 2002 passing and the Duke of Sussex's infamous "Megxit" scandal.

"Purportedly Prince William isn’t happy that Prince Harry will be inheriting $8.5 million from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother’s estate," Hilary Fordwich claimed. "It’s not so much that he resents the money in any way. But the Queen Mother couldn’t have anticipated what Prince Harry has done to the family."

"She loathed Wallis Simpson for the damage she did to the monarchy and their entire family with the abdication crisis," Fordwich noted.

Despite the tension between Harry and his relatives, the veteran gushed about entering a new decade.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

"Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry continued. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

Harrold spoke to the New York Post.

