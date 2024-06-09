It’s Over! Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer and Wife Karen Gordon Are Divorcing: 'It Is Immensely Sad'
Earl Charles Spencer and Karen Gordon have ended their 13-year marriage.
Princess Diana's brother, 60, confirmed he and his wife, 52, are going their separate ways after rumors swirled that the estranged couple confirmed their split to Althorp House staff in March.
"It is immensely sad," Spencer confirmed in a statement on Saturday, June 8. "I just want to devote myself to all my children and grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."
The ex-pair, who shares daughter Caroline,12, first met on a blind date in 2010 and married in 2011. The journalist has kids Kitty, 33, twins Eliza and Amelia, both 31, and Louis, 30, with ex-wife Victoria Lockwood and Edmund, 20, and Lara, 18, with ex-wife Caroline Freud. The social entrepreneur also has two children from a previous relationship.
Earlier this year, Spencer opened up about his traumatic experiences being abused at boarding school in his youth and how much therapy had helped him overcome his struggles in his book, A Very Private School.
"When looking at the wreckage of my first and second marriages, I learned early in therapy that being sent away to boarding school at eight years of age meant that I had next to no understanding of intimacy," he explained in a March interview. "It is an almost inevitable consequence of the trauma of which homesickness was the most obvious symptom. Equally, I became highly reactive, so that any slights or threats of abandonment jolted me into 'fight or flight' survival mode.
In writing the book, the author gushed about how Gordon was there for him while reliving the dramatic time in his life. "Karen has been supportive. I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four and a half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it. And she supported the idea of me doing it," he said of his then-spouse.
"I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier," he added. "And that seems to be the case very much. So, I'm grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process."
Spencer is the younger sibling of the late Princess of Wales, who tragically passed away in a 1997 car crash in Paris.