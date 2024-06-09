It’s Over! Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer and Wife Karen Gordon Are Divorcing: 'It Is Immensely Sad'

In writing the book, the author gushed about how Gordon was there for him while reliving the dramatic time in his life. "Karen has been supportive. I think it was very challenging for her to have a husband going through what was essentially four and a half years of the most profound therapy with very difficult undertones to it. And she supported the idea of me doing it," he said of his then-spouse.

"I think she always hoped I would come out happier and healthier," he added. "And that seems to be the case very much. So, I'm grateful to have her standing by me while I went through this, what I now realize was an essential process."