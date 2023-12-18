Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will 'Continue to Play Saints' in an Attempt to Become 'Princess Diana 2.0'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's year was filled with a series of failures, and the duo was named one of the "biggest losers of 2023" after they struggled to establish themselves in Hollywood. Since Meghan and Harry failed to find success in the entertainment industry, critics are now wondering what's next for the royal rebels.
“When you think of Harry and Meghan, you visualize them sitting next to Oprah Winfrey," royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
The commenter believes the couple will “continue to play saints” as they rehabilitate their image. Aside from their professional woes, the Sussexes often analogize themselves to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, but Schofield sees a few flaws in their approach.
“The constant complaining, the glossy Netflix billboards," the podcaster explained. "Their brands are totally not comparable, despite them constantly telling us they are Princess Diana 2.0."
After leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have gone on to profit off of their family drama.
“I think they seem to be very vindictive in the work that they’ve done since they’ve left the royal family and people aren’t stupid," Schofield added. “When you think about the Harry and Meghan brand, you don’t think about charity work."
Harry often shares how his mom influences his philanthropy, as Diana's legacy continues to include her HIV/AIDS advocacy work.
“When we think about Diana, we see the visuals of her touching the AIDS patients," Schofield noted. “We see her holding babies that were just pure bones. We see her caressing cancer patients.”
Along with talking about his relatives, Harry has been vocal about his disdain for the tabloid industry and recently won his wiretapping lawsuit against the Mirror Group. OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex celebrated the news in a statement on Friday, December 1.
"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry wrote.
"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he stated.
Harry began his legal battle in 2019 when he was still a working royal, and the case took almost half a decade to reach a verdict.
"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one, and since bringing my claim almost five years ago, defamatory stories and intimidating tactics have been deployed against me and at my family's expense," the Duke of Sussex revealed.
"And so, as I too have learned through this process, patience is, in fact, a virtue – especially in the face of vendetta journalism," he penned.
Although Harry was proud of the High Court judge's decision, he implied he wasn't done fighting the British press.
"Today's ruling is vindicating and affirming," Harry concluded. "I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today's victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it's a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."