Prince Harry 'Doesn't Care' to Mend Relationship With Royal Family Despite 'Reconciliation' Claims: Source
Prince Harry and the royal family aren’t making headway with their estranged relationship. Though Harry previously said he wanted to mend his feud with his father, King Charles, and the rest of the monarchy, an inside source claimed that wasn’t true.
“He doesn’t care anymore. It’s over. He knew exactly what he was doing. He wants to make it impossible to go back,” the confidant stated.
Prince Harry Should 'Shut Up' If He Wants to Mend Relationship With Royal Family
In an interview on May 2, Harry spoke about fixing the issues between him and his father. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” he admitted.
After his remarks were heard around the world, royal editor and publisher Joe Little claimed, “If Harry truly wanted peace with his father and brother, the one thing he should’ve done is shut up.”
“There’s so much to be gained by maintaining a dignified silence. Sadly, that’s never been Harry’s way. It sends a mixed message,” Little noted about the Duke’s comment on his father’s declining health. “Is Harry suggesting the King isn’t as well as we’re being told? This may have been his last shot. And he missed it.”
Harry and the King drifted apart after the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals in 2020. When they moved to California that same year, the monarchy slowly started to disengage with the couple and their family.
Prince Harry 'Devastated' by Feud With Royal Family
Their relationship became even more problematic when Harry legally tried to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security detail, which was stripped from him and Meghan when they left the U.K.
In the same sit-down from earlier this May, the Duke discussed how losing his appeal in court for a free, high-level security team left him “devastated.”
He added, “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win. Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back.”
Meghan Markle Responds to Prince Harry's Court Appeal Decision
“But then, when you realize that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe?” Harry questioned. “Whether you’re the government, the Royal Household, whether you’re my dad, my family — despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?”
Following his defeat in court, Meghan subtly responded to the news by posting an Instagram image of her husband and their two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The Duchess of Sussex noticeably turned her comments off and didn’t caption the picture — a strong indication of what she is choosing to prioritize amid the family drama.