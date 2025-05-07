Prince Harry 'Doesn't Care' to Mend Relationship With Royal Family Despite 'Reconciliation' Claims: Source

Their relationship became even more problematic when Harry legally tried to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security detail, which was stripped from him and Meghan when they left the U.K.

In the same sit-down from earlier this May, the Duke discussed how losing his appeal in court for a free, high-level security team left him “devastated.”

He added, “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win. Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back.”