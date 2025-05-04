Meghan Markle Subtly Responds to Prince Harry Losing Bid for U.K. Security by Posting With Their 2 Kids
Meghan Markle showed what her priority was after her husband, Prince Harry, lost his bid to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security detail in the U.K.
After the final hearing on Friday, May 2, the Duchess of Sussex shared an image on Instagram of Harry, 40, with their son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3.
The black-and-white photo depicted the trio with their backs to the camera as they appeared to walk in the garden of their Montecito, Calif., home. The Duke of Sussex held their son’s hand while their daughter sat atop his shoulders.
Meghan turned the comments off for the photo and didn’t include a caption, however, a repost of the image on X allowed fans to share their support for the former royals.
“I’m absolutely disgusted and ashamed of my country, the way some people and media treat him. [King] Charlie is a disgrace,” wrote one.
“This pic makes me cry. lt is the joy that Meghan brought to his life that is so profound. For once in Harry’s life apart from his mother, he found true real love and appreciation. That system wants to crush him for it!” agreed another.
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Furious' Kids Archie And Lilibet Will Not Receive Royal Highness Status
- Prince Harry Declares 'There Is No Possibility' to Keep Meghan Markle and Their Kids Safe in the U.K. Without Royal Security
- Caught in a Lie? Queen Elizabeth Wanted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Have 'Effective Security,' New Letter Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry and Meghan were initially stripped of their free, high-level security detail after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. The Duke later appealed the decision and lost, to which he told the BBC he was “devastated” by.
“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win,” he stated. “Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back.”
Harry continued, “But then, when you realize that didn’t work, do you not want to keep us safe? Whether you’re the government, the Royal Household, whether you’re my dad, my family — despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?”
The father-of-two went on to tell the news outlet that although it’s not his decision, he is still estranged from his father, Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.
“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile,” Harry said.