Prince Harry Recalls Asking Driver To Go Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died At The 'Exact Speed' Before The Tragedy

"The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash," the excerpt continued. "Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported."

"The driver gave a solemn nod. Off we went, weaving through traffic, cruising past the Ritz, where Mummy had her last meal, with her boyfriend, that August night," Harry added, referring to Diana's lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, who was also killed the night of the car accident.

"Then we came to the mouth of the tunnel. We zipped ahead, went over the lip at the tunnel's entrance, the bump that supposedly sent Mummy's Mercedes veering off course. But the lip was nothing. We barely felt it."