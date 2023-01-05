OK Magazine
Prince Harry Claims William & Kate Middleton Told Him To Wear Nazi Costume: They 'Howled With Laughter'

By:

Jan. 5 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is putting some of the blame for his Nazi costume on his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex touched on his controversial costume for a 2005 party in his new memoir, Spare, in which he claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales "howled with laughter" at his idea to dress up as a soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika.

The photo — which was plastered on the front page of a British tabloid newspaper when he was 20 years old — was taken at a "Native and Colonial" theme party, where the heir was also a guest and dressed in a homemade lion outfit.

In one part of Harry's memoir, which is set to hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, the father-of two claimed he phoned the couple to help him choose which costume to wear, deciding between a pilot or a Nazi.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry, 38, penned, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them, "They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Harry also addressed the Nazi scandal in his and wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dubbing the incident, "one of the biggest mistakes in my life."

"I felt so ashamed afterward," he admitted after choosing to dress in the antisemitic clothing, as OK! reported. "All I wanted to do was make it right."

Royal historian Robert Lacey previously had written that the Nazi incident sparked the estrangement between the royal brothers, as Harry had to bear the brunt of the backlash even though his brother encouraged him to go through with wearing the costume.

    "Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother — the future King William V, then 22, who had laughed all the way back to Highgrove (Charles’ country home) with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring — and then onwards to the party together," the author wrote in his 2020 book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult. "The young prince began re-evaluating his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s subsequent emergence smelling of roses.”

    Source: OK!

    Page Six obtained a segment of Harry's book.

