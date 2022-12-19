Prince William 'Livid' At Prince Harry For Using Princess Diana's Panorama Footage In Netflix Docuseries

Prince William is apparently angry at his younger brother, Prince Harry, for using Princess Diana's Panorama footage in his new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was first released on Thursday, December 8.

"[William] will be livid. William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother's own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William," expert Katie Nicholl said in a new interview. "It's quite antagonistic and it's not right. I think the way Harry has monopolized Diana's narrative as his own must be very hurtful for William too."