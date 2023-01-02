'Everything Is Laid Bare': Prince Harry's Memoir 'Will Be Worse' For Prince William & Kate Middleton, Source Insists
Prince Harry's memoir will be released this month, and it sounds like Prince William and Kate Middleton have to watch out for what he's going to say.
"Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a source revealed. "Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."
The insider noted that the 38-year-old, who left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California, will talk about how the death of his mother, Princess Diana, is something he still grapples with.
“The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana," the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, Harry will focus on a lot of topics — but he will speak out about his relationship with his older brother.
“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother," a source explained. "It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William."
- Prince Harry Admits 'I Would Like To Have My Father & Brother Back' Even Though 'They've Shown No Willingness To Reconcile'
- Prince Harry's Memoir Will Reveal How 'He's Always Played Second Fiddle' To Prince William, Feud Will Be Covered
- Prince William's Friends SLAM Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For 'Turning Their Backs' On Royal Family
“The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs," the insider dished. “Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other. Their mother, Diana, always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”
Despite Harry potentially throwing his family under the bus, he would like to be on good terms again.
In a new trailer for a televised interview with ITV 1, he said, “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”