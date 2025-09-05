ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Feels 'Emasculated' by Wife Meghan Markle After She Makes Shocking Reveal on 'With Love, Meghan': Source Source: mega Prince Harry was not happy with his wife after she disclosed personal information about him. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is seemingly through with his wife Meghan Markle’s antics. In Season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which was filmed at the same time as Season 1, the Duchess of Sussex revealed Harry said “I love you” first — a confession that didn't sit well with the former royal.

'Meghan's Oversharing Makes Him Feel Emasculated'

Source: mega An insider claimed Prince Harry felt 'emasculated' by Meghan Markle revealing details about his love for her.

According to an insider, Harry felt that Meghan’s comment about their relationship made him look less manly than a prince should appear. “He’s proud of his relationship, but he doesn’t want to be cast as the lovestruck puppy. He’s been venting that Meghan’s oversharing makes him feel emasculated,” the source shared with RadarOnline.com. “Moments like this cut deep. He wants to be seen as strong, not the man who fell harder and faster. It’s bruising for him.”

'It Makes Him Feel Less of a Man'

Source: mega A source said Prince Harry told his friends he felt 'less of a man' after his wife's comment.

Another source told the outlet that Harry is “seething” at the thought of his wife commenting on him being the one to have solidified their romance by declaring his love for her. “He feels Meghan has made him look weak by boasting he was the first one to drop the love bomb,” the insider shared. “For a man who has spent his life trying to project strength, it stings. He told friends it makes him feel less of a man.”

'He Wishes She Would Just Shut Up'

Source: netflix A source claimed Meghan Markle thought it would be 'sweet to share' more about her relationship with Prince Harry.

A third source told RadarOnline.com that Meghan meant no harm by exposing Harry, as she was trying to paint a realistic picture of their relationship to her audience. “Meghan thought it was sweet to share, but Harry believes their private moments are being turned into entertainment, and he wishes she would just shut up and stop making him look like her puppet,” the insider dished. Settling down has not been easy for the former royals since they moved to the United States in 2020. With Meghan’s attempts to stay relevant and Harry reportedly feeling “desperately lonely,” it’s been an uphill battle for the couple to establish a comfortable routine.

Princess Diana Would Be 'Sad' to See Son Prince Harry's Situation Unfold

Source: mega A journalist suggested Princess Diana would have been disappointed to see Prince Harry's life unfold as it has.