King Charles Fearful Prince Harry Will Put Him in 'Legal Jeopardy' Amid Security Lawsuit, Royal Expert Claims
Will Prince Harry cause more trouble for King Charles?
According to a new report, the monarch, 75, is fearful of how the Duke of Sussex's long-running legal case against the U.K. government to obtain security again may negatively affect the father-son duo’s already rocky relationship.
A senior constitutional expert and adviser to the royal family spilled about the situation to royal biographer Robert Hardman.
"Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions," they claimed, as reported in The Telegraph.
"You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," the author added, referring to how Harry wrote about private conversation in his memoir, Spare.
"So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse," he explained.
This comes after Harry took legal action after the Sandringham Summit and decided he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would no longer receive security from the Firm as non-working royals.
The controversial couple’s protection was downgraded despite the late Queen Elizabeth declaring it was "imperative" the duo have "effective security."
- Prince Harry's Reconciliation With King Charles Will Be a 'Slow Burn' After Duke Spent Years Attacking the Royal Family
- Prince Harry 'Made No Attempt to See' Prince William While in England for Court Case: Source
- Your Son or the Crown? King Charles Risks Angering Other Royals If He Keeps Trying to 'Reconcile' With Prince Harry
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Harry has pointed out how he and his spouse receive online threats and have experienced potential home invasions and paparazzi chases, the court still decided against giving them the protection.
Harry has since appealed the court’s decision.
"The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the court of appeal. The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy," the redheaded royal’s spokesperson said, referencing RAVEC — the U.K. version of Homeland Security.
The legal tension between Harry and Charles comes as rumors have swirled that the father-of-two hopes to make amends with his brood.
Hardman recently claimed this will be difficult for Harry, though it not out of the question.
"People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals," he shared. "But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the U.K. and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to."
While Harry has visited his homeland a few times since leaving his royal duties, Meghan has not been there since the Queen died in 2022.
"We… sense that she doesn't like coming to Britain at all," Hardman alleged. "But if you get to a situation where they come over now and then to see granddad — once it happens once or twice, and it becomes normalized, they can start building from there."
"It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut," he declared.