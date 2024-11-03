King Charles Fearful Prince Harry Will Put Him in 'Legal Jeopardy' Amid Security Lawsuit, Royal Expert Claims

"You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," the author added, referring to how Harry wrote about private conversation in his memoir, Spare.

"So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse," he explained.