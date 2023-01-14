Prince Harry Reveals He Excluded Stories About Prince William From Book Because He Didn't Want 'The World To Know'

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know," Harry admitted to Bryony. "Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

The father-of-two offered, "Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway. But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability."