Stoic King Charles Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry Dropped Bombshell Memoir 'Spare'

It's business as usual for King Charles III. As the aftermath of Prince Harry's book release continues to play out, His Majesty made sure to stay on top of his royal duties.

Two days after Spare hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10, Charles paid a visit to the Mid-Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Scotland — making this his first public appearance since his son, 38, dragged his royal family members' names through the mud in his tell-all, Spare, and interviews promoting his pages.