Stoic King Charles Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry Dropped Bombshell Memoir 'Spare'
It's business as usual for King Charles III. As the aftermath of Prince Harry's book release continues to play out, His Majesty made sure to stay on top of his royal duties.
Two days after Spare hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10, Charles paid a visit to the Mid-Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Scotland — making this his first public appearance since his son, 38, dragged his royal family members' names through the mud in his tell-all, Spare, and interviews promoting his pages.
During Charles' visit, he was reportedly seen lovingly petting a fan's dog, appearing calm and energetic as he drank tea with members of the Aboyne Men’s Shed and watched skilled craftsmen showcasing their stone carving skills.
The King, 74 — dressed in a kilt and a tweeted blazer — later unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit to the community.
Thursday also marked Prince William and Kate Middleton's first outing since Harry shared details of his family's private woes in his book. Keeping things professional, the Prince and Princess of Wales refused to comment on the drama that has been grabbing headlines, ignoring a reporter who asked William: "Were you hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?"
Harry didn't mince words in his tell-all, referring to his older brother as his "archnemesis" and calling his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, "dangerous." The Duke of Sussex also claimed that his father referred to him as his "spare" son from the day he was born, allegedly telling Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, “Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done."
And while the entire family is said to be livid over Harry's bombshell claims, his father was especially fuming over his son dragging his wife into the mess.
"Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with Camilla of course now that she’s been dragged into the equation," said a source, as OK! reported. "That’s really crossed the line in more ways than one, but there are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start."
