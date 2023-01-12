'Spare' Fallout: Tailor Admits Team Worked 'For 4 Days Until 4 A.M.' To Fix Dresses After Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Tiff

The tailor who was in charge of the bridesmaids dresses for the Sussexes' wedding is coming clean about the behind-the-scenes drama after Prince Harry aired out more details in his memoir.

In his tome, Harry alleged that a few days before his May 2018 nuptials, Kate Middleton complained to Meghan Markle that 7-year-old Princess Charlotte's dress was "too big and baggy." The women's exchange via text messages became so heated that Harry claimed he came home to find the actress "sobbing on the floor."