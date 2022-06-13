Oops! Prince Harry Tumbles Off His Horse While At Polo Event — See Photos Of The Blunder

While at a polo match in California on Sunday, June 12, Prince Harry fell off his horse in front of a bunch of A-listers, including Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more.

In the photos, the 37-year-old was tossed from the animal while competing with the Los Padres polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

Despite the scary incident, it seemed like the dad-of-two stood back up and looked like he came away unscathed.