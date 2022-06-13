Oops! Prince Harry Tumbles Off His Horse While At Polo Event — See Photos Of The Blunder
While at a polo match in California on Sunday, June 12, Prince Harry fell off his horse in front of a bunch of A-listers, including Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more.
In the photos, the 37-year-old was tossed from the animal while competing with the Los Padres polo team at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.
Despite the scary incident, it seemed like the dad-of-two stood back up and looked like he came away unscathed.
Harry recently got back from the U.K., as he made the trip over to visit his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. But it seemed like the trip was far from joyous, as he barely interacted with his brother, Prince William.
"Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life," expert Duncan Larcombe shared of the festivities. "They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester. They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour and fair play to them. You can take your pick with things they were excluded from this weekend, whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished. That you could say was just them being respectful of not stealing the limelight but that will not be how Prince Harry sees it."
"He will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated — if it was the Royal Family who said, ‘You’re not coming to the royal box,' you are not going to sit there while the likes of Mike Tindall and other minor non-working royals were there,'" he continued.
There was one bright spot, though: the monarch, 96, got to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time.