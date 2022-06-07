Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share Rare Photo Of Daughter Lilibet After Her First Birthday

Misan Harriman was the one to take the photographs, and she attended the shindig — which was held on Saturday, June 4 — in addition to close friends and family.

Harriman also uploaded the sweet snapshot to Instagram. "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉," she wrote.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to gush over the tiny tot. One person wrote, "So sweet," while another added, "Gorgeous pics ❤️."

A third person gushed, "Wow what a beautiful girl Lili is . Thank you for sharing . Absolutely gorgeous. ❤️❤️❤️."