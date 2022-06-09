Prince Harry 'Still Feels He's Owed An Apology' From His Family About The Way He Was Treated, Expert Reveals, Looked 'Furious' At Jubilee
To the public, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee seemed to go off without a hitch, but royal expert Angela Levin believes Prince Harry, 37, wasn't satisfied with how his visit unfolded.
Aside from the fact he and Meghan Markle, 40, weren't allowed to appear on the balcony, it's been said that the Sussexes didn't interact much with Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. In fact, at the Service of Thanksgiving, the parents-of-two sat with cousins while the Cambridges were situated on the opposite side of the church alongside Prince Charles, 73.
"I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored," Levin told The Sun, pointing out that "he still feels he's owed an apology" from the way he was treated behind palace doors.
"But he's the one who should apologize," she noted. "He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father. You can't just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again."
While the members of the monarchy are pros at keeping a straight face, the expert said it was evident that Harry was discontent throughout the festivities.
"The thing that really stood out for me on that day was Harry's anger — he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious," she recalled. "I think it's quite interesting really — he could have been feeling lots of things."
"I don't know whether he had a wave of feeling at what he had given up. He is self-destructive and might regret what he has lost," she continued. "Or maybe he was recalling bad memories and was just wishing he hadn't come at all."
Levin thinks the Sussexes should have picked a "quieter time" to return to the U.K. since the royals have a jam-packed schedule during the Jubilee. In fact, the Cambridges weren't able to attend a birthday party for Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet, who turned 1 on June 4.
"Allegedly, they asked Kate and William and the children to the party," she spilled. "However, they didn't take the trouble of finding out the Cambridges would be in Wales on the morning, and coming back to get ready for the Jubilee concert in the afternoon, so they couldn't go."
The California-based brood were also allegedly snubbed by the Queen, 96, as she reportedly refused to take a photo with her great-granddaughter, as some believe the photo opp was just a publicity moved for their Netflix series.