Prince Harry Felt His Family Wasn't Showing Meghan Markle Enough 'Support' Or 'Respect' After They Married, Author Claims

In Bower's work, he claims Harry confronted Prince William, 40, about the issue prior to his and Markle's 2018 trip to New Zealand.

"Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her [Meghan] sufficient support, respect, or friendship," the author wrote. "Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother [Princess Diana]." In particular, Harry allegedly said that William's wife, Kate Middleton, 40, could be "friendlier" to her new sister-in-law.