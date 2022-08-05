'The Queen HATES Meghan': Dying Monarch 'Will Never Forgive' Harry, Sensational New Report Claims

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a trip to the U.K. in April to visit Queen Elizabeth, it seems like the matriarch is still less than pleased with her grandson's wife.

"Her Majesty believes Meghan and her publicity-obsessed antics pose a real threat to the monarchy," a senior courtier reveals. "As she faces her final days, Elizabeth detests this self-centered newcomer for tearing Harry from his family to start a new life together in America. The truth is it's the Hollywood life Meghan always dreamed of for herself — and Harry is her meal ticket."

"I'm told the Queen had suspicions early that Meghan couldn't accept the royal rulebook, but gave her a chance — many chances," the courtier explains. "She hates that the Duchess of Sussex betrayed her. Now Meghan seems set to user her title for an ambitious career in politics — a total no-no for British royalty. "