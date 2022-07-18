Prince Harry's Pals Thought He Was 'F**king Nuts' For Dating Meghan Markle, Said She 'Lacked Any Sense Of Humor'
When Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his pals, it didn't go over well, a new book by Tom Bower claims.
According to the tome, which is called, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the prince's pals from Eton College thought he was "f**king nuts" for dating the former actress, 40, especially after she yelled at them for their “jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people."
In 2016, Harry, 37, took Meghan to meet his friends at the family's Sandringham estate, where a lot of laughter and drinking took place.
Harry and Meghan were joined by the royal's wives and girlfriends, but the situation went downhill really fast.
“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values,” the book claims. “According to Harry’s friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt.”
Harry apparently “had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction.”
“She lacked any sense of humor,” the author writes. “Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ ”
In 2018, Lady Colin Campbell, who is friendly with the royal family, claimed that Harry's friends were not fans of Meghan.
"Her politics are an issue," she divulged. "She is ultra-liberal and that trendy-lefty stuff does not go down well with some of Harry’s friends."
"He has introduced her to them all at parties and weddings and private dinners, but she is very anti- a lot of the things that their world functions upon, such as shooting," she continued. "Everybody discovers after marrying into the royal family how solitary and arduous an existence it can be. Meghan has already begun to discover this."
The book also claims that Meghan was rude to staffers while she was on a royal tour. "Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats," Bower wrote. "According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fueled by Harry. Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet."
