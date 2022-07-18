Prince Harry's Pals Thought He Was 'F**king Nuts' For Dating Meghan Markle, Said She 'Lacked Any Sense Of Humor'

When Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his pals, it didn't go over well, a new book by Tom Bower claims.

According to the tome, which is called, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the prince's pals from Eton College thought he was "f**king nuts" for dating the former actress, 40, especially after she yelled at them for their “jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people."