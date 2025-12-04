or
Prince Harry Goes Off on Donald Trump During Awkward 'Late Show' Skit With Stephen Colbert: Watch

split photo of stephen colbert, prince harry and donald trump
Source: mega

Prince Harry took some shots at Donald Trump as he joined Stephen Colbert for a skit on 'The Late Show' on Wednesday, December 3.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Prince Harry took some shots at Donald Trump as he joined Stephen Colbert for a skit on The Late Show on Wednesday, December 3.

Crashing Colbert's monologue at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, the Duke of Sussex, 41, pretended to be there for an audition for a fiction Hallmark movie, "The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska."

Explaining why he would to act in such a film, he quipped, "Well...you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

"I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty," Colbert, 61, contested, to which Prince Harry responded, "Really? I heard you elected a king."

Source: CBS

Prince Harry joked about Donald Trump on 'The Late Show.'

Prince Harry Shaded Donald Trump

image of Prince Harry took jabs at the president on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Youtube

Prince Harry took jabs at the president on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

"That’s a fair point, no, he’s got a point,” Colbert told booing guests in the audience.

While Harry never named the controversial president, 79, he invoked him again when he listed how he would land the role in the aforementioned holiday flick.

"I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do,” Harry said, referencing Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump.

"Hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things,” Colbert replied.

"Maybe that’s why you’re canceled," Harry shot back, referencing the theories that Colbert's show was axed because of Trump.

Prince Harry Implied 'The Late Show' Was Canceled Because Of Trump

image of 'I heard you elected a king,' Prince Harry quipped in reference to President Donald Trump.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

'I heard you elected a king,' Prince Harry quipped in reference to President Donald Trump.

Colbert announced in July that CBS' The Late Show would be ending after Season 10.

Rumors have swirled since that the late-night show's cancelation was "politically motivated," as the announcement came shortly after the host criticized parent company Paramount for settling a lawsuit with Trump.

Trump dubbed CBS a "threat to democracy" after accusing the broadcasting company and 60 Minutes of editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In October 2024, he declared on Truth Social, "This will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history…"

image of Donald Trump claimed CBS was involved in 'election interference.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed CBS was involved in 'election interference.'

Earlier this year, two-time POTUS even ranted that Harris' 60 Minutes interview was "election changing," despite the fact that he won the race.

Trump claimed CBS was involved in "election interference."

His comments came on February 6, one day after CBS released the full unedited video and transcript of the controversial interview.

image of Donald Trump dubbed CBS a 'threat to democracy.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump dubbed CBS a 'threat to democracy.'

"The 60 Minutes broadcast was not doctored or deceitful," their statement read.

"Journalists regularly edit interviews — for time, space or clarity," it noted. "In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public — all while working within the constraints of broadcast television."

