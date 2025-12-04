NEWS Prince Harry Goes Off on Donald Trump During Awkward 'Late Show' Skit With Stephen Colbert: Watch Source: mega Prince Harry took some shots at Donald Trump as he joined Stephen Colbert for a skit on 'The Late Show' on Wednesday, December 3. Allie Fasanella Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry took some shots at Donald Trump as he joined Stephen Colbert for a skit on The Late Show on Wednesday, December 3. Crashing Colbert's monologue at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, the Duke of Sussex, 41, pretended to be there for an audition for a fiction Hallmark movie, "The Gingerbread Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska." Explaining why he would to act in such a film, he quipped, "Well...you Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?" "I wouldn't say we're obsessed with royalty," Colbert, 61, contested, to which Prince Harry responded, "Really? I heard you elected a king."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Prince Harry joked about Donald Trump on 'The Late Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Shaded Donald Trump

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Youtube Prince Harry took jabs at the president on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

"That’s a fair point, no, he’s got a point,” Colbert told booing guests in the audience. While Harry never named the controversial president, 79, he invoked him again when he listed how he would land the role in the aforementioned holiday flick. "I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House. All the things you people on TV do,” Harry said, referencing Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump. "Hey, Harry, I didn’t do any of those things,” Colbert replied. "Maybe that’s why you’re canceled," Harry shot back, referencing the theories that Colbert's show was axed because of Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Implied 'The Late Show' Was Canceled Because Of Trump

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 'I heard you elected a king,' Prince Harry quipped in reference to President Donald Trump.

Colbert announced in July that CBS' The Late Show would be ending after Season 10. Rumors have swirled since that the late-night show's cancelation was "politically motivated," as the announcement came shortly after the host criticized parent company Paramount for settling a lawsuit with Trump. Trump dubbed CBS a "threat to democracy" after accusing the broadcasting company and 60 Minutes of editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In October 2024, he declared on Truth Social, "This will go down as the single biggest scandal in broadcast history…"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed CBS was involved in 'election interference.'

Earlier this year, two-time POTUS even ranted that Harris' 60 Minutes interview was "election changing," despite the fact that he won the race. Trump claimed CBS was involved in "election interference." His comments came on February 6, one day after CBS released the full unedited video and transcript of the controversial interview.

Source: mega Donald Trump dubbed CBS a 'threat to democracy.'