Prince Harry's Lawsuit Against the U.K. May Prevent a Reconciliation With Dad King Charles, Claims Source: 'An Infelicitous Situation'

Composite photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's relationship with dad King Charles is already on shaky ground, but a source said Harry's lawsuit against the U.K. may make things even worse.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's broken relationship with dad King Charles may never fully heal.

According to a senior constitutional expert, the Spare author's lawsuit against the U.K. government over personal security could be what leads to a further divide between the men.

Source: mega

A source said Prince Harry's lawsuit in the U.K. over his security may get in the way of him ever making up with King Charles.

"Here you have the infelicitous situation where the king’s son is suing the king’s ministers in the king’s courts," the insider spilled to royal biographer Robert Hardman. "That is pulling the king in three directions."

Hardman noted that the patriarch may be hesitant to even chat with his youngest son out of fear that his words could drag him into Harry's legal woes.

Source: mega

Charles is allegedly afraid of being dragged into his son's legal troubles.

"You also have the situation where the king's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong," the biographer explained. "So, imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate."

"There would be serious ‘legal jeopardy,’" he pointed out. "Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse.’"

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams seconded that idea in a previous interview with People.

"It is feared that any comment by King Charles about the case ... could cause serious legal jeopardy as the king is head of state and of the judiciary," he shared. "[That] is an added reason, which has led to relations between father and son to be distant to the point where they did not see each other when Harry was recently in London, despite the king’s illness."

Source: mega

Charles and Harry's relationship soured after the latter left the monarchy in 2020.

As OK! reported, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids haven't visited England lately due concerns over their safety, as the country refused to let the dad-of-two use his own personal security team while there.

The Invictus Games founder was stripped of his bodyguards when he stepped down from the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.

While Harry reportedly isn't interested in moving back to his home country, it's possible that he may not have a choice in the future, as Donald Trump could revoke his visa when he becomes president again due to the royal possibly lying on the documents.

Source: mega

Harry wants to hire his own security team for whenever he's in England.

In Spare, Harry confessed he used cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in the past, but it's unclear if he admitted that on his visa application, prompting some to think he should have it revoked.

While most people believe Trump won't bother investigating, Fitzwilliams told another news outlet, "We've seen Nigel Farage get an answer from Donald Trump, which implied that this might be looked into, and it might, because the Heritage Foundation, which is a right-wing organization, has been trying to find out what Prince Harry put on his visa application."

The Telegraph spoke to Hardman.

