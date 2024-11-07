Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With the Royal Family at 'Full Disintegration Point' Over 'Petty' Drama

OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is still upset with her in-laws after returning to the U.S. in 2020.

"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."

"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."