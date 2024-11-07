Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With the Royal Family at 'Full Disintegration Point' Over 'Petty' Drama
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be on the outs with the royal family, and critics wonder if a reconciliation is possible four years after "Megxit."
"That is probably, I think, the biggest warning sign that [their relationship] could actually be at full disintegration point now," royal correspondent Jack Royston told an outlet.
"The optics are so bad, where there's been a couple of announcements that have coincided with things like Kate is finishing up her chemotherapy video," Bronte Coy chimed in. "I think there was an announcement that day from the Sussexes. Even if it is not deliberate from them that they've been released at the same time, the optics are that it's quite petty."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex is still upset with her in-laws after returning to the U.S. in 2020.
"The wounds Meghan suffered from her experiences in the royal family cut very deep," the source noted. "Since all the drama over her and Harry’s split from The Firm, she’s been incredibly nervous about facing them again. But she now accepts it’s got to be done."
"Meghan’s stance is that if Harry is going to go back and make a deal with the royals, she needs to be part of it as well," the insider continued. "She wants to show them they can’t just trample all over her and then have Harry come back on his own, as though she can be tossed aside."
According to a source, the Suits star is worried about her husband taking on royal duties as King Charles battles cancer.
"Meghan isn't happy at all," the source told an outlet. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life."
"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner," they added. "The thought of him cozying up to his family again has struck a note of panic."
The Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton struggled to develop a friendship during Meghan's time in the royal fold, and their feud is still a sore spot for the former actress.
"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down," the source claimed.
"I'm sure he's sad about the breakdown because they were very close," they shared. "They looked after each other, and that's what's so sad about it."
In Harry & Meghan, Meghan admitted she didn't find her place within the royal fold.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
Experts spoke to OK! U.K.