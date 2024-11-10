Royals at Odds: King Charles III and Prince Andrew's Feud Over Finances and Scandals Explained
King Charles III and Prince Andrew Have Always Been Different
King Charles III and Prince Andrew's 12-year age gap contributed to their differences that eventually caused a rift, as several royal experts have noted.
"[King Charles and Prince Andrew] hadn't got that much in common," said Richard Fitzwilliams. "Charles is rather sort of intellectual, serious, sensitive. Andrew, rather bumptious, outgoing."
Although King Charles had always been bound to take the throne, Prince Andrew was often called Queen Elizabeth II's "favorite child," creating additional tension.
Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Kay also told Jeremy Paxman on his Paxman on the Queen's Children show that the reigning monarch once said, "The trouble with my brother Andrew is that he wants to be me."
Prince Andrew's 'Air Miles Andy' Nickname Explained
In 2010, the Daily Telegraph exposed that Prince Andrew had racked up hundreds of thousands of euros, around $280,000, for his travel expenses as a trade ambassador, leading him to earn the nickname "Air Miles Andy."
"I think Charles is very aware that the monarchy is a precarious institution that needs to be very mindful of how it looks to the public and how they use the privilege that they have," royal author Penny Junor reacted to the Duke of York's controversy in an interview with The Daily Beast. "Andrew seems to feel a sense of entitlement that some would argue he does not deserve."
King Charles and Prince Andrew's Feud Worsened
During the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee year in 2012, the then-heir to the throne left his younger brother fuming after he banned him and his family from the balcony appearance at the royal event.
According to Katie Nicholl, it was a sign King Charles wanted a more streamlined royal family, especially once he took over the throne.
"It did cause some ill-feeling among some members of the extended family, including Prince Andrew, who was particularly upset not to have been included," Katie wrote in her 2017 book Harry: Life, Loss and Love.
Prince Andrew Failed to Attend King Charles' Investiture
King Charles marked the 50th anniversary of his investiture as the Prince of Wales in 2019.
As Prince Andrew did not attend the event, one senior royal source claimed it was "a naked display of hostility" amid the brothers' feud.
Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Emerged
During an interview with the BBC on November 16, 2019, Prince Andrew attempted to clear his name due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations made by Virginia Giuffre against him. A few days after his appearance, which the public called "disastrous" and a "car crash," he delivered a shocking announcement regarding his status.
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Prince Andrew said in a statement. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."
Prince Andrew eventually reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre.
King Charles Cut Off Prince Andrew's Allowance
In 2023, King Charles granted Prince Andrew a "stay of execution" at the Royal Lodge on the condition that he would fund the repair works on the building.
"It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid. No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head," a source told Daily Mail in October 2023. "It's a massive property and estate that requires a huge amount of upkeep."
More Financial Worries Surfaced
In January, Prince Andrew sparked concerns he might not be able to cover the costs of maintaining the Royal Lodge due to a cut from his annual allowance.
In the months thereafter, photos showed the property in a run-down state, breaking one of the terms of the lease. A friend of King Charles revealed in May that the monarch might need to "reassess the whole package" of support he has been giving to his brother amid their intensifying dispute.
"Everyone is mindful of his well-being, and has his best interests at heart, but there are limits of patience and tolerance," noted an unnamed source in a statement to The Times. "As things stand, life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the duke."
King Charles Withdrew Prince Andrew's Allowance
Royal author Robert Hardman revealed in his republished book Charles III. New King. New Court. The Inside Story that King Charles "instructed to sever his [Prince Andrew's] living allowance" of $1.3 million.
"He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs – which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case," said an insider, as noted in the book. "But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another matter."
However, another source later dished that Prince Andrew secured the funds he needs to stay at the Royal Lodge — for now.