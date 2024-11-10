Royals at Odds: King Charles III and Prince Andrew's Feud Over Finances and Scandals Explained

King Charles III and Prince Andrew's 12-year age gap contributed to their differences that eventually caused a rift, as several royal experts have noted.

"[King Charles and Prince Andrew] hadn't got that much in common," said Richard Fitzwilliams. "Charles is rather sort of intellectual, serious, sensitive. Andrew, rather bumptious, outgoing."

Although King Charles had always been bound to take the throne, Prince Andrew was often called Queen Elizabeth II's "favorite child," creating additional tension.

Daily Mail royal correspondent Richard Kay also told Jeremy Paxman on his Paxman on the Queen's Children show that the reigning monarch once said, "The trouble with my brother Andrew is that he wants to be me."