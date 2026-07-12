Prince Harry Gets His Manhood Whacked by Playful Goats During Yoga Session While on His U.K. Tour

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry got himself into somewhat of a painful situation during a session of goat yoga on Saturday, July 11, while on his tour of the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex, 41, attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers festival in Warwickshire over the weekend where he played with the farm animals.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Attended a Goat Yoga Event on the Last Day of His U.K. Trip

Source: MEGA Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.

Harry was spotted in footage that surfaced on social media getting hit in his manhood by a goat. He let out an agonizing "Ow" before covering his private parts. The prince then laid down while the baby goats and other little kids began to trample him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997.

However, the Spare author didn't seem to mind as he let out a hearty laugh and smiled for the cameras during the event. During another part of the session, he was seen feeding and petting the animals alongside kids and their families. “Do you feel connected? Are they supposed to jump on your back?” he asked the kiddies. “Do you like goats, or have you now got goat phobia?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Was Asked by a Fan How He Celebrated Princess Diana's Birthday

Source: MEGA King Charles met with his grandkids on July 10.

Meghan Markle and Her Kids Met With King Charles on July 10

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and her kids were previously denied taxpayer-funded security.