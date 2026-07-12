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Prince Harry Gets His Manhood Whacked by Playful Goats During Yoga Session While on His U.K. Tour

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry participated in a session of goat yoga during the last leg of his U.K. trip.

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July 12 2026, Updated 4:38 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry got himself into somewhat of a painful situation during a session of goat yoga on Saturday, July 11, while on his tour of the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers festival in Warwickshire over the weekend where he played with the farm animals.

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Prince Harry Attended a Goat Yoga Event on the Last Day of His U.K. Trip

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.

Harry was spotted in footage that surfaced on social media getting hit in his manhood by a goat. He let out an agonizing "Ow" before covering his private parts.

The prince then laid down while the baby goats and other little kids began to trample him.

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997.

However, the Spare author didn't seem to mind as he let out a hearty laugh and smiled for the cameras during the event.

During another part of the session, he was seen feeding and petting the animals alongside kids and their families.

“Do you feel connected? Are they supposed to jump on your back?” he asked the kiddies. “Do you like goats, or have you now got goat phobia?”

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Prince Harry Was Asked by a Fan How He Celebrated Princess Diana's Birthday

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles met with his grandkids on July 10.

Elsewhere during the festival, Harry was asked by a fan during a Q&A session if he does anything special to honor his late mother Princess Diana's birthday on July 1.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, at the age 36 following a fiery car crash in Paris. “Yes, we do lemon drizzle cake,” Harry responded. “I think traditions are really, really important. Especially when they’re sweet.”

Harry spent the last week in the U.K. to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games. While his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, did not initially join him for the majority of his trip, they did meet up with him on July 10 to see grandpa King Charles.

Meghan Markle and Her Kids Met With King Charles on July 10

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and her kids were previously denied taxpayer-funded security.

The Sussexes saw Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House for a meeting. The monarch last saw his grandkids in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The Suits star, 44, and her children were previously denied taxpayer-funded security by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) to travel with Harry for the whole week.

According to The Sun, Harry was spotted being driven from Althorp — Diana's ancestral home in Northamptonshire on July 10. The late Princess of Wales' brother and the army veteran's uncle, Charles Spencer, currently lives at the 13,000-acre estate.

Harry reportedly brought along Meghan and their children to their grandmother's country residence.

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