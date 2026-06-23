Princess Diana's Tragic Death Still Haunts 'Traumatized' Prince Harry — and Could 'Spark His Divorce' From Wife Meghan Markle, Source Claims
June 23 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Prince Harry will never get over his late mother Princess Diana's horrifying death in 1997.
According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex's feelings over the tragedy will ultimately "spark his divorce" from Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Married in May 2018
A source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, June 22, how the Suits star's Instagram post celebrating the couple's eighth wedding anniversary last month fueled discussions over the Sussexes' marriage.
Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, tied the knot in May 2018 in a grand ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of close friends and the royal family. The former actress' post featured several previously unseen snapshots from the big day.
Prince Harry Isn't a Fan of the Spotlight
"What really jumps out from these photographs is how uncomfortable Harry looks when Meghan is doing things like smushing his face and dancing with him," a source told the publication.
"For her, it's part of a performance. For Harry, it's obvious from his body language and expressions that he's been traumatized by her relentless desire to turn them into Instagram-fodder celebs. He is literally squirming in some of these photos," the insider claimed.
The Spare author is reportedly uncomfortable in the limelight as he's "still deeply affected by what happened to Diana."
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"Harry has spoken repeatedly about the pressures she endured and the consequences that followed. The fear of becoming trapped in that cycle has never really left him," the source explained.
According to the insider, Meghan's photos "strengthen the belief" the Invictus Games founder "never adapted to the celebrity lifestyle, even after years of living in the public eye."
Harry and the As Ever founder decided to step back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and they moved to a $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif.
Prince Harry Is Still 'Tortured' by Princess Diana's Death
"Harry has often described fame as something imposed upon him rather than something he sought out. Meghan comes from an entertainment background and appears much more comfortable using public platforms to tell her story," a different source dished to RadarOnline.com.
"Those differences don't automatically create problems, but they are impossible to ignore, and Harry's aversion to the life Meghan wants in the spotlight – which is something he hates due to the way his mother ended up – could end up driving him and Meghan apart forever," they stated.
The army veteran is "tortured by memories of how Diana's life unfolded under constant public attention."
Diana died in August 1997 from a car crash in Paris alongside boyfriend Dodi Fayed as they were aggressively pursued by photographers.