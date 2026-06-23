Princess Diana's Tragic Death Still Haunts 'Traumatized' Prince Harry — and Could 'Spark His Divorce' From Wife Meghan Markle, Source Claims

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Prince Harry will never get over his late mother Princess Diana's horrifying death in 1997. According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex's feelings over the tragedy will ultimately "spark his divorce" from Meghan Markle.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Married in May 2018

Source: MEGA The Sussexes left the royal family in 2020.

A source told RadarOnline.com on Monday, June 22, how the Suits star's Instagram post celebrating the couple's eighth wedding anniversary last month fueled discussions over the Sussexes' marriage. Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, tied the knot in May 2018 in a grand ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of close friends and the royal family. The former actress' post featured several previously unseen snapshots from the big day.

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Prince Harry Isn't a Fan of the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle posted a tribute for her eighth wedding anniversary last month.

"What really jumps out from these photographs is how uncomfortable Harry looks when Meghan is doing things like smushing his face and dancing with him," a source told the publication. "For her, it's part of a performance. For Harry, it's obvious from his body language and expressions that he's been traumatized by her relentless desire to turn them into Instagram-fodder celebs. He is literally squirming in some of these photos," the insider claimed. The Spare author is reportedly uncomfortable in the limelight as he's "still deeply affected by what happened to Diana."

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

"Harry has spoken repeatedly about the pressures she endured and the consequences that followed. The fear of becoming trapped in that cycle has never really left him," the source explained. According to the insider, Meghan's photos "strengthen the belief" the Invictus Games founder "never adapted to the celebrity lifestyle, even after years of living in the public eye." Harry and the As Ever founder decided to step back as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and they moved to a $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif.

Prince Harry Is Still 'Tortured' by Princess Diana's Death

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is still 'traumatized' over Princess Diana's passing.