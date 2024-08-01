'Low-Key' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Changing Direction' as the Royal Family Fears Being 'Backstabbed' Again
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a break from talking about their time as working royals, which is why it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities they reconcile with the Windsors in the future.
“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before," he added.
Harry and Meghan, who left the U.K. in 2020, have shifting their focus from discussing The Firm to their businesses, which could ease the tension between them and the royals.
"Time’s a healer and I’ve noticed they haven’t said much, they’ve been very low-key and that can be showing that they are changing their direction," Harrold noted. "It’s possible that over time that could be fixed. But the only thing I am aware of is William has this massive thing about trust. I think that’s the tricky bit and could hold them back."
When the Sussexes left the royal fold, the duo released several tell-all projects that painted the Windsors as racists, "formal" and unaccepting of the Duchess of Sussex.
“If Harry wanted to go back into the royal family, it’s not just William and Catherine, but his dad, the King and the whole organization," Harrold explained. "Harry attacked the whole lot so for him to suddenly change things they’ll be saying oh this could be risky."
"They could let him back in but he could backstab them. So I think William will just let time play its way and see how long it takes for things to heal," he added.
Although Harrold thinks the royal siblings could one day mend things, Diana's ex-butler, Paul Burrell, has a different prediction. OK! previously reported Burrell believes the Sussexes burned the bridge between them and the famous brood.
“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."
In Spare, Harry claimed he was physically assaulted by William and the project brought negative attention to The Crown.
"I think it’s very sad, as he's done it to himself. William doesn't trust him and we will not see him let back into his environment. Whilst they don't trust him, they can't invite him back," he added. "I just think it's a sad situation, but how do you resolve it? There's always somebody in a family to upset the family unit and somebody that you don't trust that you don't want to allow back in and Harry, is that person. It’s very sad. If his mother was alive, it just would not be happening."