'No Room for Reconciliation': Prince Harry's Family Still Doesn't 'Trust' Him as They Fear He'll Tell Wife Meghan Markle and 'the Rest of the World' Everything
Prince Harry's tell-all projects might have permanently damaged his relationship with the royal family, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes.
“There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him," Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening."
"I think it’s very sad, as he's done it to himself. William doesn't trust him and we will not see him let back into his environment. Whilst they don't trust him, they can't invite him back," he added. "I just think it's a sad situation, but how do you resolve it? There's always somebody in a family to upset the family unit and somebody that you don't trust that you don't want to allow back in and Harry, is that person. It’s very sad. If his mother was alive, it just would not be happening."
Since leaving the royal fold, the Sussexes have focused on building a platform in Hollywood, but Burrell doesn't think the duo will thrive without their HRH status.
“Meghan and Harry have divorced themselves from the brand, which is the royal family," the reality star noted. "They've downgraded themselves."
"They are disassociating themselves with them because it ruins their brand," he continued. "To be associated with Meghan and Harry isn't the best thing, and would rather be associated with William and Kate, who stand for truth, who stand for duty, who stand for loyalty to the country."
In recent months, rumors began to circulate that the Sussexes friend group has dissolved, and their bond with Victoria and David Beckham remains fractured. However, the Beckhams and other British stars continue to spend time with Charles and William.
"Those things matter more than commercialism and more than money," Burrell shared. "The true A-listers, who move in those circles, realize that Harry and Meghan's brand isn't as popular or as valuable, to be associated with as the real royal brand, and I can see people dropping like flies around them, because do you want to be tainted by people who are against William and Kate? "
In Harry & Meghan, Meghan branded the Wales as "formal," which led to more friction between the two brothers.
"How could you possibly be against William and Kate? They have never done anything wrong to anyone, and they never exploit their private world, but that's exactly what Meghan and Harry are doing," Burrell said.
"But then you have to remember that Meghan and Harry aren't royals anymore, they are celebrities, so they are in the celebrity world and they find it difficult to penetrate the royal world," he noted. "Even though [Harry] was born a prince, it doesn't mean a thing."
Though Harry is on the outs with his brother and sister-in-law, he was able to visit Charles when he was initially diagnosed with cancer, but they haven't publicly reunited since their brief February meeting.
“I think it will get too much, I do. It will continue until it rattles [Charles] so much," Burrell stated. "They will have to do something about it. Part of the problem is there's no communication between the United Kingdom and California. The less communication there is, the more this will rattle on and will not be sorted and I can't see a way forward at the moment."