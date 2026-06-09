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Prince Harry 'Regrets' Intense Criticism of Royal Family as He Yearns for 'Reconciliation': Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry dropped his memoir in 2023.

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June 9 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry is ready to return to the royal fold — six years after leaving The Firm alongside wife, Meghan Markle.

Over the years, the Duke of Sussex, 41, unleashed much criticism of his family, and is now hoping to reconcile with them sometime in the near future.

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Prince Harry Blasted the Royal Family in His 2023 Memoir 'Spare'

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left The Firm in 2020.

Expert Dan Wakeford told "The Royals Uncensored" podcast recently how Harry "wants a reconciliation" with father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

“He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table," Wakeford added.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: CBS

The Sussexes spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In 2023, the Invictus Games founder released his bombshell memoir, Spare, and gave insight into his life as the second son of the monarch, 77.

A year earlier, Meghan, 44, and Harry dropped their self-titled Netflix documentary where they discussed their decision to step back as senior members of royal family in 2020.

Harry and the Suits star also sat down for an intense chat with pal Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and they claimed The Firm was racist by questioning their son Prince Archie's skin color.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Set to Visit the U.K. in July

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry 'regrets the things he said' in 'Spare' about his family.

“What’s heartbreaking is he kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him. He’s got no avenue to communicate with him," Wakeford explained.

Harry and Meghan are set to visit the United Kingdom next month to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games. While there's a very slim possibility Harry will see the Prince of Wales, 43, the army veteran is hoping to cross paths with Charles, according to a Page Six source.

It was reported earlier this year that Harry is keen on Charles opening the games with him next year in Birmingham, U.K.

Prince Harry Is Hoping Dad King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games With Him

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, U.K.

“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," an insider dished to The Sun in January. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."

“They appear to want a reconciliation and the games are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other," the source went on. “The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heartwarming and in the spirit of the occasion."

The insider continued: “People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”

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