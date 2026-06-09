Prince Harry 'Regrets' Intense Criticism of Royal Family as He Yearns for 'Reconciliation': Source

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Prince Harry is ready to return to the royal fold — six years after leaving The Firm alongside wife, Meghan Markle. Over the years, the Duke of Sussex, 41, unleashed much criticism of his family, and is now hoping to reconcile with them sometime in the near future.

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Prince Harry Blasted the Royal Family in His 2023 Memoir 'Spare'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left The Firm in 2020.

Expert Dan Wakeford told "The Royals Uncensored" podcast recently how Harry "wants a reconciliation" with father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. “He regrets the things he said in the book and the documentary, and doing that again is off the table," Wakeford added.

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Source: CBS The Sussexes spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In 2023, the Invictus Games founder released his bombshell memoir, Spare, and gave insight into his life as the second son of the monarch, 77. A year earlier, Meghan, 44, and Harry dropped their self-titled Netflix documentary where they discussed their decision to step back as senior members of royal family in 2020. Harry and the Suits star also sat down for an intense chat with pal Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and they claimed The Firm was racist by questioning their son Prince Archie's skin color.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Set to Visit the U.K. in July

Source: MEGA Prince Harry 'regrets the things he said' in 'Spare' about his family.

“What’s heartbreaking is he kind of has hoped that William would stumble a little and reach out and need him. He’s got no avenue to communicate with him," Wakeford explained. Harry and Meghan are set to visit the United Kingdom next month to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games. While there's a very slim possibility Harry will see the Prince of Wales, 43, the army veteran is hoping to cross paths with Charles, according to a Page Six source. It was reported earlier this year that Harry is keen on Charles opening the games with him next year in Birmingham, U.K.

Prince Harry Is Hoping Dad King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games With Him

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham, U.K.